Tom Daley will take knitting "to the extreme' in his new Channel 4 show 'Game of Wool'.

Tom Daley has opened up about his new knitting show

The 30-year-old Olympic diver took up the hobby several years ago and was often seen with his needles poolside and he's now been given the chance to share his passion with the world in the upcoming series which will eliminate one contestant every week until they find the ultimate knitting champion.

Tom told Fashion magazine: "The most important thing for me is to share the passion I have for the mindfulness of knitting.

"The joy of simply sitting down, being present and embracing the process."

He added: "We’re hoping to take knitting to the extreme. In very broad strokes, there are 10 contestants, and each week, somebody gets eliminated until we have the 'Game of Wool' champion.

"But it’s not your typical knitting. I think people are going to watch this show and be like: ‘Oh, my God, I didn’t know you could do that with knit and crochet'."

Tom went on to explain that he took up the hobby to help him focus during competitions.

He said: "I’ve always struggled to sit still; I always have to be doing something. That was kind of why I started knitting in the first place, because that was my way of doing nothing but still doing something.

"Especially during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics; we had such severe lockdowns that knitting actually became my superpower. It allowed me to really stay present and have a healthy distraction."

Production on 'Game of Wool' starts in March and it's slated to air later in 2025.