Tom Kerridge and Grace Dent have been lined-up to host the next series of MasterChef.

The 52-year-old chef and the 51-year-old restaurant critic are seen as the ideal candidates to replace Gregg Wallace and John Torode on the BBC show - but plans for the next series have reportedly hit at snag, with Tom putting "the brakes on" contract talks.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Tom and Grace are seen as a really safe pair of hands and the BBC thought they were the perfect fit for MasterChef.

"Internally it’s been known for a long time that they’ll be presenting it together. People at the BBC and staff on MasterChef have all been talking about it.

"The proposed deal was a one-year term for both Tom and Grace.

"But in the last couple of weeks, there was a dispute over Tom’s contract and his pay.

"His team wants him to get more money and have put the brakes on.

"It’s a nightmare for MasterChef and the BBC because filming for the next series is due to start imminently.

"They need to get Tom locked down with Grace. But if he doesn’t get the deal he wants, they’ll be looking for a replacement."

John Torode was previously fired as the host of MasterChef after an allegation against him of using "an extremely offensive racist term" was upheld.

However, the TV star insisted that he had "no recollection" of making an allegedly racist remark.

He said in a statement: "Although I haven't heard from anyone at the BBC or Banijay - I am seeing and reading that I've been 'sacked' from MasterChef and I repeat that I have no recollection of what I'm accused of.

"The enquiry could not even state the date or year of when I am meant to have said something wrong.

"I'd hoped that I'd have some say in my exit from a show I've worked on since its relaunch in 2005, but events in last few days seem to have prevented that."

He added: "Over the past few months, I have been considering my life and the shape of it now and in the future.

"Celebrity MasterChef, which I recently filmed with Grace Dent along with two fantastic Christmas specials will be my last.

"Personally, I have loved every minute working on MasterChef, but it's time to pass the cutlery to someone else. For whoever takes over, love it as I have."