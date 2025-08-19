Tommy Fury "would’ve walked away from [himself] too" after Molly-Mae Hague split from him.

Tommy Fury understands why Molly-Mae Hague broke up with him for a time

The 26-year-old boxer - who has two-year-old daughter Bambi with his girlfriend - separated from Molly-Mae, also 26, last August before the pair reunited this year, and Tommy has now admitted the breakup was caused by his difficult relationship with alcohol.

Promoting his new BBC series Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury, he said in a statement: "I had enough drink to last me a lifetime in 2024.

"Drinking four or five times a week is something nobody should be doing. When I look at the person I was back then, I don’t even recognise that guy.

"Back then, I didn’t really care about anything. I let the world go by and wasn’t bothered, and that’s just not me. I’ve always kept myself in tip-top condition.

"I’m an athlete, I’m a fighter, I want to strive for the best, I want to be the best, that’s my mindset. And then I just lost it down that stretch."

Tommy explained he hit "rock bottom" after a fight in January 2024 saw him damage his right hand and forced him to leave to ring and stop training.

He added: "I was told that I had to have an operation on my hand and I couldn’t use it for 12 to 18 months.

"So, at the point when you can’t even shower yourself properly because of my cast, one day you find that all you can do is sit down and have a few drinks, and it takes the pain away. You kind of forget where you are, you forget what’s going on.

"And sometimes you want that feeling all the time, and that’s where it obviously starts."

Reflecting on the breakup, Tommy said: "I mean, I probably would've walked away from me too.

"It was a tough moment in my life, but everything happens for a reason."

The boxer admitted speculation around his split from Molly-Mae - who he met on Love Island in 2019 - was "horrible", and described 2024 as "the worst year of [his] life".

He said: "It’s not a nice feeling, but it comes to a point where that’s not even important. What’s important is getting back to who I am."

Now that Tommy and Molly-Mae are back together, the boxer has vowed to cut down on drinking.

He said: "Going forward, if it's a wedding or something like that, I might have a couple of drinks. Four or five times a week is something nobody should be doing."