Harry Clark has been filming more TV projects since winning 'The Traitors'.

Harry Clark has been working on his next TV projects

The 23-year-old star - who won £100,000 last year on the second series of the BBC's hit game show - is keen to develop a career in television after his experience on the programme.

He told the MailOnline: "I filmed two more TV shows, one that comes out in April time and then one at the end of the year.

"Then there's a lot more talks of maybe doing my own shows. Presenting and going places. I've got that in the works."

Harry teased one of the projects, without giving too much away.

Hinting what the show will be about, he added: "The place I was raised with the BBC, that's going to be really fun."

And the star - who won the Beeb's game of bluff and deceit in 2024 - noted he isn't dismissing the idea of exploring reality TV in the future.

Asked if he'd consider them, he replied: "Of course, reality shows are difficult because I'd like to do a bit more of who I am, let people see me and how I view life."

Harry admitted 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' has "always been [his] dream", but he despite his experience in the army, he doesn't think he'd do well in the jungle.

He said: "I was in the army, I was this big macho man. I'm scared of everything, spiders, I can't even sleep dirty I have to shower all of the time, claustrophobic, hate the dark.

"I have to have a fairy light on or go to mum and dad's room if I've had an nightmare - so imagine me in the jungle, but I'd love to do it."

While 'Strictly Come Dancing' and 'Big Brother' could also be options, Harry admitted 'I'm A Celebrity' is top of the list.

He previously told the Metro newspaper's 60 Seconds column: "The thing that excites me is the jungle. I'm the fussiest eater in the world, mind, and scared of everything.

"I'm the world's most non-macho man. I might have been in the Army but I hate bugs."