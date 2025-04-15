Harry Clark signed up for 'Pilgrimage: The Road Through the Alps' with the hope of making religion appear more trendy to younger people.

The 24-year-old star - who won £100,000 last year on the second series of the BBC's hit game show 'The Traitors' - is saddened that youngsters are shunning the church and hopes that appearance on the programme can shift opinions on the issue.

The show - which begins airing on BBC Two on Sunday (20.04.25) - follows seven celebrities of differing faiths and beliefs as they take on a journey through the Austrian and Swiss Alps to Einsiedeln Abbey, a pilgrim destination for over a thousand years.

Harry is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column as saying: "Religion has been lost in 2025, when religion is frowned upon by so many people.

"Because I'm younger, hopefully I can reach a younger audience to show that religion is still cool and that people do still believe.

"Its not an outdated thing where only grandparents go to church. There are still lots of people who go to church and it can be cool, even though it doesn't say it is on TikTok!"

Harry went on to explain that he believes young people are nervous to be upfront about it if they are religious as they are worried that it could upset others.

He added: "Everyone's too scared to talk about religion because if they don't say something someone likes or someone believes in, they might get a bit of hate."

The TV star is also hoping to show viewers what he is really like when appearing on the show after getting a reputation as a ruthless operator when appearing on 'The Traitors'.

He said: "I have to remind people that I don't actually murder people at night time.

"They can trust me and believe me - I'm not an actual traitor in real life.

"I'm a normal guy just trying to get through life. When they see Pilgrimage, they'll be able to see a different side of me."

Previously, Harry shared how taking part in 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' has always been a dream - although he doesn't think he would cope well in the Australian jungle despite his army background.

He told MailOnline: "I was in the army, I was this big macho man. I'm scared of everything, spiders, I can't even sleep dirty. I have to shower all of the time, claustrophobic, hate the dark.

"I have to have a fairy light on or go to mum and dad's room if I've had a nightmare - so imagine me in the jungle, but I'd love to do it."