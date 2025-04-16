Trisha Goddard has become the second housemate to be evicted from ‘Celebrity Big Brother 2025’.

At 67, the veteran broadcaster had joined the ITV reality competition to demonstrate to her audience that they should “not be scared of living,” despite her terminal stage four cancer diagnosis, and she has now left the show after a nine-day stint.

Trisha went head-to-head with fellow housemates Patsy Palmer and Jack P Shepherd in the public vote.

After receiving the fewest votes to be saved, she bid farewell to the show on Tuesday (15.04.25) night.

As she left, Trisha admitted she was “a bit sad” to be going, but reflected positively on her experience. Speaking to hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best, she dismissed her fellow contestants’ reasons for nominating her – particularly singer Chesney Hawkes’ comment that speaking with her felt like being on her talk show.

“That’s actually a great compliment,” Trisha said.

She added: “No, because we all said we were all scratching around in the dirt to find something negative to stay around each other.”

Trisha explained her decision to sign up for ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ was a much-needed respite from her ongoing cancer treatments.

She described her time on the show as a “holiday” from the constant worry of her condition, allowing her to feel like “a child again”.

She said: “It meant a lot – it was respite... I didn’t have to think of the next scan.”

The former talk show host added while she did talk about cancer, it was just “a break” from having to think about it.

Diagnosed with secondary breast cancer 20 months ago, Trisha is receiving palliative care.

While in the house, she had her own private room and a “bag full of meds” with her as part of her ongoing treatment.

Trisha’s presence on the show was not without controversy.

Last week, ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ became embroiled in a race row when Trisha accused fellow housemate Michael Fabricant of “Islamophobia”.

The row erupted after Michael made comments about immigration during a political speech task, prompting Trisha to challenge him.

“Hang on! Are you slipping into Islamophobia?” she exclaimed.

While some viewers supported Trisha, others criticised her comments as “uncalled for”.

There was also drama surrounding the recent departure of contestant Mickey Rourke, who was removed from the house due to his “offensive and inappropriate” behaviour.

The 72-year-old actor’s £500,000 payday was reportedly slashed by 90 per cent after his exit, with reports stating conversations about his reduced fee were ongoing.