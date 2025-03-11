Tyson Fury and Wayne Rooney are to co-manage England at Soccer Aid 2025.

Tyson Fury is to swap boxing for football as he helps manage England at Soccer Aid

The former boxer and ex-England captain are set to be in the dugout for the Three Lions at the charity match against a Rest of the World XI at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 15.

Fury, 36, said: "Tyson Fury: England manager! Who'd have thought it?

"The prospect of leading my England team to victory this June fills me with just as much excitement as any heavyweight fight.

"Everyone knows that I am a huge Manchester United fan too, so it's even more special for me that the game is at Old Trafford this year, and I get to manage one of my heroes, Wayne Rooney."

Rooney – who will be coming out of retirement to play in the Unicef fundraiser – said: "I'm a big boxing fan, so to do it alongside Tyson Fury is fantastic. We have this in common – we'll both be taking it incredibly seriously.

"It's grace to lace up the old boots again – and see some old friends."

Fury and Rooney will be assisted in coaching duties by former football manager Harry Redknapp and 'Line of Duty' actress Vicky McClure.

Rooney, 39, will be playing alongside former England team-mates Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and Joe Hart while Lionesses Steph Houghton and Toni Duggan will make their Soccer Aid debuts.

As for the celebrities, One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson will represent England alongside the likes of presenter and comedian Paddy McGuinness and Olympic heroes Sir Mo Farah and Sam Quek.

Former Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci and Denmark forward Nadia Nadim will both make their debuts in the charity match for the Rest of the World team, with the full squad still to be confirmed.

Soccer Aid has raised over £106 million for charity since the first match was held in 2006.