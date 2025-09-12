Vanessa Feltz hopes to still be on TV in her 80s.

Vanessa Feltz at the National Television Awards 2025

The 63-year-old TV presenter admires the likes of The Great British Bake Off judge Dame Prue Leith and Loose Women panellist Gloria Hunniford, both 85, for not slowing down because of their age, and the star hopes she can follow suit.

Revealing why Prue has been the top guest so far on her eponymous Channel 5 lunchtime talk show, Vanessa exclusively told BANG Showbiz at the National Television Awards at The O2 arena, London, on Wednesday (10.09.25): "Prue Leith was pretty good.

"She was funny, she's feisty, she says all sorts of unexpected things - she's great!"

Asked if the broadcaster would like to still be working in TV aged 85 like Prue, Vanessa was quick to say: "Yes, definitely!"

In August, it was revealed that Channel 5 has extended the commission of Vanessa's chat show.

The programme - which sees the presenter have straight-talking discussions on relationships, parenting, gossip, fashion, and other topics with celebrity guests - launched in March and was originally planned to air for "six months".

Now, it will run for "eight months at least".

Vanessa said: "It's been extended, and now I'm hoping for a big old commission for next year, which is very exciting!"

As one March show of Vanessa only raked in 83,000 viewers - a stark contrast to rival, ITV's Loose Women, which drew in 686,000 people - it was reported that bosses at Channel 5 were thinking of ways to "revamp" the programme to attract more viewers.

However, the show is proving popular as it bagged the prestigious Talk Show gong at the National Reality TV Awards on July 30 - beating the likes of BBC's The Graham Norton Show and ITV's The Jonathan Ross Show.

Reacting to the award, Vanessa told London Beautiful Life Media: "I'm beside myself!"

Asked if she expected to win, the TV star continued: "Definitely not - you must be joking!

"The show's only been going since the last week of March, it's only July!

"And we're up against all the greats - Graham Norton, Jonathan Ross, Alan Titchmarsh, absolutely everybody! So I was not.

"I was thinking - I had this knot in my stomach of nerves, and I was trying to give myself a sharp talking to like, 'Don't be silly, absolutely don't stand a chance, the show's brand-new, we're never going to,' and then here it is, we did!

"So, it's one of those extraordinary moments. I'm shaking, and I'm thrilled to bits, and it's lovely for the team, and it's lovely for me, and it's lovely for the audience.

"And I'm just delighted."