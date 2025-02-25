Vick Hope has joined 'Countryfile' as a permanent presenter.

Vick Hope has joined the BBC One show

The 35-year-old star is set to work alongside the likes of Matt Baker, Anita Rani, and Margherita Taylor on the BBC show.

Vick said: "I’m delighted to be joining the 'Countryfile' team - spending time in nature has always been hugely important to me so the chance to learn ever more about the world around us from such beautifully diverse perspectives and such a passionate mix of people who live and breathe country life across the UK will be so special and enriching."

Vick’s first assignment will see her join Matt, 47, in exploring Kielder Forest in Northumberland as it goes through a transformation.

And Vick - who is married to DJ Calvin Harris - is already looking forward to the challenge.

The TV star said: "I grew up not too far from Kielder Forest which is where my first filming will take place, and have fond memories of orienteering there as a child; the opportunity to return and champion an area that has meant so much to me as my first assignment is an incredible full circle moment - I can’t wait."

Meanwhile, Mark Beech - the commissioning editor of 'Countryfile' - is also excited to work with Vick.

He said in a statement: "We are thrilled to welcome Vick Hope into the 'Countryfile' family. Growing up in rural Northumberland, Vick has a genuine connection to the countryside, and we’re excited for her to bring that personal insight, alongside her vibrant energy, to the show.

"We look forward to seeing her lace up her boots, brave the elements and head out to visit the people and places of our beautiful countryside."

Vick's first 'Countryfile' episode will air on March 9.