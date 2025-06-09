Vicky McClure is "buzzing" that Trigger Point has been recommissioned for a fourth series.

Trigger Point star Vicky McClure

The 42-year-old actress - who plays Lana Washington, an ex-military bomb disposal operative and now head of a Metropolitan Police bomb squad, in the ITV1 crime thriller - said she "cannot wait" to see what is in store for her character when the show returns in 2026.

Vicky - who will begin filming the new series over the summer - said: "We’re all buzzing ITV have such faith in this series to commission a fourth before the third has even aired.

"I love working with the team, we have a great time making the show and I cannot wait to continue Lana’s journey on Trigger Point.”

The show - which won the National Television Award for Most Popular New Drama in 2021 - follows a team of bomb disposal officers, known as EXPOs, as they dedicate themselves to keeping London safe from explosive devices and terrorist threats.

According to ITV, Series two of Trigger Point averaged 8.1 million viewers and was streamed 30 million times on the broadcaster's streaming platform ITVX.

Polly Hill, ITV's Director of Drama, said: "Trigger Point is one of ITV’s most-watched dramas of last year after Mr Bates vs The Post Office, so I’m delighted that this thrilling series is returning for a fourth series.

"I know audiences will be once again on the edge of their seat as Lana and the team take us on another thrilling ride to keep the capital safe.”

The new series is written by Chris Brandon (Bloodlands) and will be directed by Jennie Darnell (Payback, Line of Duty) and Nirpal Bhogal (DI Ray, Grace) with series producer Kristian Dench (The Capture, Red Eye) and block producer Kingsley Hoskins (The Road Trip, The Flatshare).

Serving as executive producers alongside Vicky are Jed Mercurio (Line of Duty, Breathtaking), Daniel Walker (Boat Story, The Tourist), Jessica Sharkey (Breathtaking, Derry Girls) and Chris Brandon.

The announcement comes as filming concludes on the third series, which has been in production across London since January.

Series three of Trigger Point will air in the autumn schedule this year on ITV1 and STV and be available for streaming on ITX and STV Player.