Vicky Pattison secretly manifested her Strictly Come Dancing appearance for years on a "vision board".

Vicky Pattison is taking part in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing

The 37-year-old TV personality - who is taking part in the new series of the hit BBC Latin and ballroom dance show, which begins on September 20 - "swears" by the source of inspiration and motivation and hopes it will kick off the next stage of her career.

Vicky told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I swear by vision boards. I have two huge ones, one for my professional life and one for my personal life.

"My professional one is filled with images of me on Strictly Come Dancing and the BBC logo.

"It's also got a picture of Stacey Dooley because, like her, I want to film hard-hitting documentaries and speak on issues about which I'm passionate."

The reality TV star shot to fame after she joined the cast of MTV's Geordie Shore in 2011, and left the show in 2014.

But she is striving to be taken more seriously by people.

Vicky explained: "For years, I've been Vicky from reality TV - whether it was Ex on the Beach or Celebrity Coach Trip, people know me for that.

"But what I want to be is Vicky the television presenter, Vicky the respected author, Vicky the valued broadcaster.

"It's a difficult jump because there is a huge stigma around people who come from reality TV, basically that we're talentless and have nothing to offer. We're superficial, vapid, unintelligent, and all we're good for is flogging outfits or whitening products.

"I resent those implications. I don't agree with them, but they've followed me my whole life."

During the August 14 episode of ITV's This Morning, Vicky was announced as the 11th contestant to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing.

Vicky said in a statement: "I’m absolutely buzzing to be part of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up... but I'd be lying if I said I wasn’t terrified.

"I am not a natural dancer! However, it’s such an amazing opportunity for me to step out of my comfort zone and to challenge myself in a completely new way, and I just really hope I don't make too much of a fool of myself!"

Vicky will be joined by 14 other celebrities who will battle it out to win the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

They are 36-year-old Olympic sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey - also known as Nitro from BBC's Gladiators - Love Island star Dani Dyer, 29, retired footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, 53, and Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston, 62.

Also, YouTuber-and-podcaster George Clarke, 25, EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal, 46, trailblazing model Ellie Goldstein, 23 - the first model with Down Syndrome to grace the cover of British Vogue magazine - and RuPaul's Drag Race UK star La Voix, 45, will grace the ballroom floor.

In addition, retired England rugby player Chris Robshaw, 39, The Apprentice 2019 candidate Thomas Skinner, 34, and Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis, 66, were also confirmed to be taking part in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

And completing this year's line-up are Lorraine and Good Morning Britain's Los Angeles Correspondent Ross King, 63, former England women's football player Karen Carney, 38, and Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope, 30 - who replaced Game of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn, 49, after he withdrew from the series for medical reasons.