The former Geordie Shore star is set to compete on the upcoming series of the BBC Latin and ballroom contest but revealed she had sought help from This Morning psychologists Nick and Eva Speakman to cope with the stress she was feeling amid rehearsals.

Speaking to Angela Scanlon on the Get a Grip podcast, she said: "I went back to therapy, but I pretty much cried for three hours straight.

"Therapists are great, like, I've been super honest. I go and see the Speakmans.

"It started off like, why I'm so stressed about Strictly. They always find, like, the easy way in."

The pair encouraged Vicky to take part in an exercise addressing her plans for the show.

She said: "And I wrote, like, all the reasons why I was doing Strictly.

They write them down on a board for me and I sat, it was super illuminating."

The 37-year-old star explained she had got so anxious because she has hopes that competing on Strictly will open doors to new opportunities for her life and career.

She cried as she said: "I was like, I want to prove to people that I can do it, and that I'm more than just like a reality TV star.

"And I want to be a TV presenter eventually and I think this is a great step.

"I want to make my family proud. They love it. I want to have, you know, a nice home, financial security.

"I think this could be a step to that.

"And I want to go on nice holidays. And I spoke about it all and wrote all down, and I was like, I just want to prove I can do it."

But Angela noted Vicky was describing things she has already accomplished.

She replied: "But it's all about how you see yourself, isn't it.

"Subsequently, they worked all through the list, and [were] like, "Your family are proud, and you've got to have it all".

"What boiled it all down to mate, was just, was like, I am still just trying to f***ing change the opinions of people who will never like me, who are convinced I'm nothing but that girl from Geordie Shore.

"[Who think] I'm never going to be any better, and I'm wasting my life mate. I'm wasting me time trying to pander at these people."