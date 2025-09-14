Vicky Pattison is worried she will be “rubbish” on Strictly Come Dancing.

Vicky Pattison's Strictly Come Dancing fears

The 37-year-old former Geordie Shore star has been struggling during rehearsals for the BBC dance show and she is desperately worried that she will be a huge failure when she makes her debut on the show on Sunday, September 20.

Vicky told The Sun on Sunday: “I’m not a dancer or an athlete at all.

“I’m struggling with that.

"But, more than anything, the nerves are just getting the better of me already.

“I’m getting frustrated and finding it hard to pick it up.

"I’m worried about being rubbish, going out first and falling over. I’m living on my nerves.”

“I swear to God now I don’t have enough fingers to hold all the fags I want. I am so nervous.”

However, Vicky credits her husband, TV presenter Ercan Ramadan, for helping to calm her nerves.

She said: “I wish I could be more like him. Nothing fazes him.

"He takes things head on. That’s why we work so well. I am neurotic, I am nervous and a million miles per hour.”

Vicky previously revealed that taking part in Strictly was a dream come true but her nerves were leaving her terrified.

She said: “I'm absolutely buzzing to be part of this year's Strictly Come Dancing line-up... but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't terrified.”