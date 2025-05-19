Vogue Williams has described her marriage to Brian McFadden as a "disaster from the get-go".

Vogue Williams knew she had 'made a mistake' marrying Brian McFadden

The 39-year-old star was married to the former Westlife singer from 2012 to 2017 but has revealed in her new autobiography 'Big Mouth' that she knew she had "made a mistake" on the day of their wedding.

Vogue wrote: "The morning of the wedding I felt very stressed and so anxious because deep down I knew I had made a mistake... After the wedding I tried to make things work.

"The relationship wasn't all terrible, we did have some great times too, and for the most part he was good fun to be around.

"But he was not husband material. It was me who called it (off) in the end. I couldn't keep trying, it felt pointless. I'm not here to throw anyone under the bus but there are things that went on in our relationship that will never be forgiven."

The Irish podcaster – who is now married to former 'Made in Chelsea' star Spencer Matthews and has children Theodore, six, Gigi, four, and Otto, three, with him – insists that she has no regrets about her marriage to Brian despite the failure of the relationship.

Vogue told RTE: "I was certainly very young, my dad had just died. I'd come out of a really long-term relationship. I met him and we went to Australia and I used it as an escape to get away from the sadness I was surrounded with.

"But I genuinely don't regret it. Everything you do in life, it brings you to where you are.

"To fail so publicly, I think a lot of people just assumed it was going to happen anyway so it was an 'I told you' moment.

"I don't think I was equipped to deal with that. I felt really embarrassed by the whole thing.

"I went through a really bad time with anxiety because I felt it really hard to deal with."

Vogue had never intended to write a memoir but revealed that she had a change of heart on the subject after reading TV presenter Graham Norton's autobiography.

She explained: "I loved his because he wasn't necessarily unkind to people, he was telling his story. I wanted to just tell my story. I wanted the book to be funny."