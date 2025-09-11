Wallace and Gromit creator Nick Park has teased a Feathers McGraw prequel.

Wallace and Gromit creator Nick Park is hoping for more

The 66-year-old writer and director has teased the future of the franchise after Vengeance Most Fowl dominated the BBC One ratings on Christmas Day last year.

Asked if there's more to come from the inventor and his dog, Nick told RadioTimes.com: "Well, I hope so.

"These things take quite a while to formulate and to get them good, but there's always ideas buzzing around in my head."

And he refused to rule out a backstory exploring the history of villainous penguin Feathers.

He said: "Yeah actually, I've been asked that quite a few times. It's an interesting thought. I just say, 'Yeah, watch this space, really'. "It's hard to know unless you come up with an idea that really is cracking."

Nick was speaking at the National Television Awards on Wednesday (10.09.25) where Wallace and Gromit were honoured with the Special Recognition Award.

Actor Ben Whitehead - who took over the role of Wallace from the late Peter Sallis - recently admitted he's not heard anything concrete about a follow up to Vengeance Most Fowl.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, he quipped: "Have you heard anything? No one’s told me anything."

While he's keen to get to work on a new Wallace and Gromit project, he knows the team at Aardman won't be hurried into something that doesn't meet their high standards.

He added: "It would be fantastic to work on another Wallace and Gromit.

"The film was so good, so it would be brilliant, but you can’t rush these guys to make a film. We’ll see what happens."

Wallace and Gromit started with A Grand Day Out in 1989, with other TV short films including 1993's The Wrong Trousers, 1995's A Close Shave, and 2008's A Matter of Loaf and Death.

Vengeance Most Fowl was the second featured film for the franchise, following 2005's The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.