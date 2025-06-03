Lesley Joseph was not wanted for ‘Celebrity Traitors’.

Lesley Joseph was not wanted for Celebrity Traitors

The 79-year-old actress was keen to take part in BBC's spin-off of the ultimate game of deceit and backstabbing - which airs in the autumn - alongside the likes of the 54-year-old broadcaster Clare Balding and the 31-year-old former Olympic diver Tom Daley, but she claims the programme's casting directors "didn't want" her.

In an interview with Bella magazine, she said: "I wanted to take part in 'The Traitors', but they didn't want me."

Lesley has been on TV screens and theatre stages for over half a century, but she still thinks "a lot" of people do not take her seriously.

The 'Sister Act: The Musical' star explained: "I still don't think a lot of people take me seriously, in terms of the fact that I've never worked at the National Theatre, for example.

"Maybe my name is thought of as the lowest common denominator.

"I would love to go to the National to do a Restoration comedy such as 'The Rivals', 'School for Scandal' or 'She Stoops to Conquer', which I could do standing on my head.

"My name is out there, and most people know what I am capable of.

"I'm not saying that I haven't been successful though, because I have. I have a lot to be grateful for."

Lesley is very appreciative for playing Dorien Green in the sitcom 'Birds of a Feather' - which followed two sisters, Tracey Stubbs (Linda Robson) and Sharon Theodopolopodous (Pauline Quirke), who move in together next door to Dorien after their spouses are arrested for armed robbery.

Putting her success down to 'Birds of a Feather' - which originally aired on the BBC from 1989 to 1998 before being revived by ITV from 2014 to 2020 - she said: "That's the role that means I can do what I'm doing now.

"It's the role that made people sit up and think, and the role that led to huge acclaim, in a way.

"It was what made people know my name. Dorien was a huge, iconic figure - and still is! I can't deny the success of that.

"'Birds of a Feather' was regularly watched by up to 20 million people in the beginning. These days, very few shows get that kind of audience.

"To be honest, thank God for Dorien!"

Lesley celebrates her 80th birthday in October and has no plans to retire anytime soon.

The 2016 'Strictly Come Dancing' contestant said: "Sometimes I can't believe how old I am because I've got so much energy.

"I feel much freer now I'm older because I'm working in a different way. I've got to this age and can be who I am, do what I want, and I am free to do that. It's very liberating.

"I still feel that I've got a long way to go, though.

"I'm fit as a flea and there are a few things I'd like to do before I retire."