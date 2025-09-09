Samantha Giles was unsure about returning to Emmerdale - because she didn't want to "take a step backwards".

The 54-year-old star is to reprise her role as Bernice Blackstock later this month, but the actress didn't know "straight away" whether she was going to accept an offer to head back to the Dales.

Asked how her upcoming soap return came about, she told Woman magazine: "I had an email from my agent earlier on in the year asking if I would come back for four or five episodes.

"I didn't know straight away as I didn't want to take a step backwards, but it is so nice to just pop back."

Samantha is only returning as Bernice on a short-term basis, and admitted she "probably" wouldn't have accepted a permanent comeback if it had been on the table.

She added: "If they'd asked me to go back permanently at the moment I would have probably said no because I'm enjoying being back out there and doing other things.

"So, it was great, it just fitted quite nicely.

"I was done and dusted in a flash, I was only there a couple of weeks and it was a lovely opportunity to go and see everybody.

"I don't live in Leeds, where it's filmed, so often you don't get to see people.

"It was fun to revisit what Bernice has been up to and be back in her shoes - because she's so outrageous."

Despite having fun reprising her role, Samantha - who stars in CBeebies show Football Fantastics - was nervous at first.

She added: "I was a bit nervous. Although I have been doing other TV stuff this year, when you're not doing it constantly you feel out of practice.

"I haven't had loads to learn in my other work, so suddenly having lots of script - I wanted to do it justice."