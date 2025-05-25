Alfie Moon is set to ask ex-wife Kat Slater to be his wife again on 'EastEnders'.

Shane Richie's adorable alter ego on the iconic BBC One soap is set to shock his former missus Kat (Jessie Wallace) with a proposal after suggesting they do a wedding photoshoot to promote their limousine business.

The pair - who tied the knot on Christmas Day 2003 - reunited last year after Kat's son Tommy (Sonny Kendall) became abusive and started assaulting his mum.

Alfie and Katie are seen in new pictures from the episode as he gets down on one knee and Kat kisses him.

Fans will have to wait to watch the episode to find out if she says yes.

In disturbing scenes, Tommy - whom she had with Alfie's second cousin once removed, Michael Moon - lashed out at his family and scolded his cousin Freddie Slater with hot soup as they sat around having Chinese.

The horrific episode happened in front of Tommy's young half-siblings Bert and Ernie.

It came after Kat lied to Alfie about Tommy hitting her in the face before being forced to tell the truth after her walked in and overheard them discussing the incident.

Alfie threatened to "drag" Tommy to social services in a heated confrontation with the boy, who had previously punched his mother in the stomach, and pinned him against the boxing ring before Freddie intervened.

The soap collaborated with Family Based Solutions, PEGS and the NSPCC "as well as other experts" to make sure the story was told "accurately and sensitively".

'EastEnders' airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One and is available to stream from 6am on BBC iPlayer.