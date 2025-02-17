Marti Pellow has finished in third place on 'The Masked Singer'.

Marti Pellow has finished in third place on The Masked Singer after being revealed as Wolf

The 59-year-old singer had been taking part in the ITV competition -in which celebrities conceal their identities behind extravagant costumes whilst they perform pop songs - as Wolf but was unmasked after being voted off by the studio audience on Saturday (15.02.25) during the first half of the final.

Speaking to host Joel Dommett immediately after his elimination, he said: "I've had a fantastic time, it's been an incredible experience for me, I've just thoroughly enjoyed it!"

None of the judges had managed to correctly guess Marti's identity, with guest Danny Jones - who won the 2024 series of the programme - guessing it might be Joseph Washbourn of Toploader fame, Davina McCall thought it was singer Midge Ure, Jonathan Ross guessed it was 1980s pop star Paul Young whilst Maya Jama believed it could be Generation X star Billy Idol

Marti, as Wolf, had performed the Lady Gaga hit 'Poker Face' during the final and while it is tradition for those who have been voted off to reprise the track they had just performed, Davina requested that Marti give a rendition of his signature hit 'Love Is All Around' instead.

The former 'Big Brother' host begged Joel to "make that happen" and he declared: "I have no authority, but I'm saying yes!"

Earlier in the show, the Wet Wet Wet singer had teamed up with former contestant Claire Richards to give a rendition of the Billy Preston track 'With You I'm Born Again' with the Steps star dressed in her Knitting costume from the last series.

Wolf's elimination means that just Puffer Fish and Dressed Crab are still in the running to be crowned champion of the whole series.