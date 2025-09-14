Whoopi Goldberg’s Doctor Who dream

Whoopi Goldberg’s offer to play Doctor Who was rejected.

The Oscar-winning American actress revealed she has been desperate to play the Time Lord for years but her request was turned down because she is not British.

She told The Sun on Sunday: “I wanted to be Doctor Who. But Doctor Who is particular.

“There was a very specific reason because it’s created, specifically, for the English telling, from the very beginning.

“I understand because there are certain things that you all just would never have here. And I get it, but man oh man, I love me some Doctor Who.

“I love Tom Baker as Who and his scarf.”

Meanwhile, Ncuti Gatwa recently quit his role as the Doctor, which he has played since 2023, after admitting it left him “burnt out”.

The 32-year-old actor exited the beloved show after just two seasons as the 15th Doctor and he explained he "wrestled" with making the decision to leave because he "loved" the programme so much, but ultimately felt he needed time to rest.

He told the Telegraph magazine: "I was tired and burnt out at the end of series two. It was exhausting. But it was a magical time, magical.

“There was never an opportunity to recoup the energy – it’s just go, go, go. I was doing seven-day weeks for eight months, and I found it hard being away from home and family. I’d already been shooting in Cardiff for five years (on and off) prior to that with Sex Education, and we started shooting Doctor Who while I was still doing Season four of Sex Ed.

“I had to wrestle with myself – I fell in love with that show. I’ll miss it, but I was ready to move on.”