Adam Henson will move out of his farm in "12 years' time".

Adam Henson will move out of his farm in 12 years' time

The Countryfile star - who lives on the 650-hectare Cotswolds Farm Park estate with his wife Charlie - will set up a home in a nearby bungalow with a "few acres" after the tenancy runs out on their current property because their children Ella and Alfie are not interested in following in their dad's farming footsteps.

In an interview with the Daily Express newspaper, he explained: "My dad was ahead of his time by opening a farm for people to come and visit, bottle-feed a lamb or hold a chick.

"While I was pulling on my wellies and chasing my dad out of the door to join him on the farm, my own children aren't interested in a career in farming.

"Sure, they can lamb a sheep and drive a tractor, but my daughter lives in Perth as an events organiser and my son is a financial advisor in Leeds.

"So when the tenancy runs out in 12 years time, me and Charlie are moving to a bungalow close by in Winchcombe, where we have a few acres and will keep a few sheep and the dogs.

"It will be the end of an era but I will still be able to enjoy the lovely countryside."

Adam, 59, admitted farmers are "terrible" at prioritising their health because they are "too busy" looking after sick animals and crops.

He said: "Farmers are terrible at looking after themselves.

"They're so busy looking after sick cows or sheep or crops that are struggling, their own health is way down the list - they're just too busy or they forget."

Adam felt "elated" with the results of his Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test - which checks for prostate cancer.

Henson - who lost his uncle, actor Nicky Henson to the illness in 2019 - said: "I hadn't exactly been having sleepless nights but I did feel elated when the results came back."

Adam praised Nicky - who appeared in Downtown Abbey - for being strong during his nearly 20-year fight with cancer.

He said: "My Uncle Nicky was incredibly brave and upbeat about the way he dealt with his cancer. He was pragmatic about the treatments and suffering he endured.

"Whenever I saw Nicky he was always great company, entertaining us with his showbusiness stories. He didn't talk about his illness. He lived with cancer for nearly 20 years and carried on working through most of it."