Strictly Come Dancing is one of the best things Jo Wood has done in her life.

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Jo Wood

The 70-year-old TV personality panicked about her future after splitting from Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, 78, in 2008 over allegations he was unfaithful, with Jo filing for divorce in 2009 and it being finalised in 2011.

But the former model breathed a sigh of relief when bosses of the hit BBC Latin and ballroom dance show asked if she wanted to do the programme in 2009.

Jo wrote in her guest column in the new issue of Woman's Weekly magazine: "When I became single, I remember thinking, 'What am I going to do with my life now?'

"I thought my future was all planned out, but it wasn't to be.

"The best thing for me was being offered Strictly Come Dancing."

On Strictly Come Dancing, Jo's professional dance partner was Brendan Cole, 49 - whose last series was in 2017 after the corporation did not renew his contract, citing an "editorial decision" in January 2018.

She finished in 11th place - the sixth celebrity to be booted off the show - after her and Brendan's samba in week six was branded a "dance disaster" and scored 14 points by the then-judges, Craig Revel Horwood, 60, the late Len Goodman, Alesha Dixon, 46, and Bruno Tonioli, 69.

Jo admitted she was petrified about doing the show, but decided to do Strictly Come Dancing after her mum Rachel Lundell encouraged her to do the programme.

She continued in her magazine column: "I was so scared about it, but my mum said, 'Come on, Josephine, if you don't do this now, you'll regret it.'"

Jo's experienced on Strictly proved to her why you should always try new things.

She added: "And that's one thing I've never wanted in life: regrets.

So, I began to emerge from my shell and attempt something I'd never done before.

"Whatever it is in life, I think it's so important to try new things.

"I even went back to the gym and got into boxing. It was great at releasing tension in my body."

