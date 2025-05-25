Wynne Evans has revealed he was on suicide watch after he exited the 'Strictly Come Dancing' live tour.

Wynne Evans was placed on suicide watch amid his Strictly sex slur ordeal

The 53-year-old opera singer - who is best known for appearing in the GoCompare adverts - took part in the BBC Latin and ballroom series last year and had been starring in the nationwide tour alongside his fellow contestants, until it emerged that he had made a comment that was deemed sexually inappropriate during a photo call.

Wynne had used the sexually suggestive term "spit roast" to describe host Janette Manrara during a private joke with 'EastEnders' actor and former co-star Jamie Borthwick and apologised for the mistake, which he insists was not intended in the way it was perceived.

He told The Sun: “I didn’t see the statement. Old Spit-roast Boy was a nickname for Jamie Borthwick. I’m not a bad guy, I’m not a misogynist, I’m not any of these things."

Insisting that it was meant to describe Jamie, not Janette, he continued: “I would be the first to apologise if I had used it in the double meaning of that word. But it absolutely wasn’t meant sexually - and the fact I used ‘boy’, all right it’s nuanced, but it shows I was talking to Jamie, NOT Janette.

“Anyway two weeks after that photocall, I was sat in this hotel room and I start to get these calls saying, ‘You have used a term that is really offensive’. And then I’ve got my team ­ringing me, I’ve got the Strictly team ringing me, I’ve got the tour team ringing me."

Wynne claims he had no idea a press statement addressing the incident had been released.

He said: "Of course, your natural reaction is, if you’re told you’ve offended someone, you say, ‘God, I’m so sorry’. And so I went, ‘I’m so sorry’. And that was taken as a formal apology, so the press team issued a statement. I didn’t see it."

Wynne was left "absolutely horrified" by the apology and felt "ashamed of himself".

He went on: "When I read the apology within the context of the story as it had been written, I was absolutely horrified. And I was embarrassed and I was ashamed of myself. Because the apology always makes it look worse.

"It validates the story. It’s been a truly awful past few months, having to keep my counsel and let the narrative that I’m some sort of weirdo run. I’m not a misogynist, I’m not any of these things.”

His apology read: “My language was inappropriate and unacceptable for which I sincerely apologise.”

Wynne was seen by an NHS crisis team as the ordeal took its toll on his mental health.