Yvette Fielding lives in a haunted house.

Yvette Fielding unintentionally bought a haunted house

The 56-year-old presenter hosted the paranormal show 'Most Haunted' and various other programmes centred on poltergeists but has claimed that she and her husband Karl Beattie had a close encounter with the spirits at their 17th-century Cheshire property and were even watched dancing in their kitchen by the ghouls.

Yvette told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Most of them came through and told us their names and confirmed they had each lived in the house. They all adored the house and wanted to continue living there with us.

"They told us they liked it when Karl and I danced in the kitchen. It was funny to think they had been watching us and enjoying it."

While Yvette adores her "beautiful" home, she admits that she wouldn't have bought it if she had known about the ghostly presence as it means she can't escape her TV work.

The former 'Blue Peter' star explained: "Would we have bought it if we knew it was haunted? Certainly not.

"I spent most of my time investigating haunted locations. The last thing I needed was to live in one."

Fielding explained that the most frightening ghost in the house is a "dark hooded figure" who haunts the couple's bedroom.

She said: "Apparently, if he doesn't like you, he'll wake you up by staring right into your face as you sleep. Guests have woken up screaming with this ghostly face pressed against theirs."

Meanwhile, Yvette recently hit out at the BBC's decision to axe live episodes of 'Blue Peter' and branded the move "the demise of television".

The star – who became the youngest presenter in the long-running children's programme's history at the age of 18 in 1987 – told the Daily Express newspaper: "This is the demise of television for me...

"Those wonderful unscripted moments were some of the best bits of the show, including my failed attempts to flip pancakes.

"There are so many iconic moments that all 'Blue Peter' presenters had on live TV that people remember, and it is such a shame to take all that away."