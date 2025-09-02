Zara McDermott is already "researching" her next documentary.

Zara McDermott has started work on her next documentary

The 28-year-old former Love Island star's new programme Thailand: The Dark Side of Paradise is launching on BBC iPlayer on September 8, but she has already started work on her next project and has other topics she wants to explore on screen.

She told the BBC: "I am currently researching for another destination documentary, and I’d love to do more projects that cover violence against women and women’s issues."

Research is vital for any documentary maker, but Zara - who has worked on a number of programmes for the broadcaster in recent years - admitted "nothing could prepare" her for filming in Thailand.

She added: "I had done a lot of research beforehand, but nothing could prepare me for what I was about to see, especially when it came to the sex industry.

"I was shocked at some of the cheap, fake alcohol that was on sale, especially at the full moon party.

"Cannabis was incredibly easily accessible when I was there earlier this year."

Despite the serious subject matter, Zara is glad to have put "some more of [her] personality" into the documentary.

She said: "This series contains a bit more fun, and has some more of my personality injected into it, but at its core it asks important questions about the ethics of the sex industry, we meet some of the women working in it, it looks at justice (and injustice), it looks at social and moral principles."

The presenter noted she had to strike a balance with the film, making something "fun and entertaining" while still showing viewers the truth.

Zara explained: "I think this series is fun and entertaining, but I hope it questions what consequence looks like when you are thousands of miles from home.

"I hope that audiences will see that actions do have consequence, and you can’t just leave your inhibitions on the plane.

"Sometimes these consequences can be unpredictable."