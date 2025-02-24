Zoe Wanamaker does not want 'My Family' to come back.

Zoe Wanamaker played Susan Harper in My Family

The 75-year-old acting legend played tour guide-turned-art gallery worker Susan Harper in the hit BBC One sitcom from 2000 until it ended in 2011.

Despite each episode performing strongly in the ratings and the comedy bagging multiple gongs, she thinks the show is best left in the past.

Asked if the BBC should create a new series, Zoe exclusively told BANG Showbiz at the 'Bergerac' London Premiere at the Curzon Hoxton cinema on Wednesday (19.02.25): "No!

"It was then and anyway, nobody does live television anymore.

"So, we've got to move on, sadly."

The star worked alongside the likes of Robert Lindsay, who played Susan's dentist husband Ben, and 'Beyond Paradise' actor Kris Marshall, who took on the role of the on-screen couple's son Nick.

Despite ruling out a revival, Zoe - who picked up a Golden Rose Award for Best Sitcom Actress for her work on the show in 2005 - said she and the cast had the time of their lives on the programme.

She admitted: "It was fun at the time.

"It's all to do with the scripts. It's all to do with the writing.

"If I like the writing - I'm like a taxi driver, the light's on, if the fare is good, I'll do it."

As well as 'My Family', the Charlie Hungerford - Detective Sergeant Jim Bergerac's (Damien Molony) mother-in-law in the reboot of the 1980s crime drama series - actress would refuse to reprise her 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' character Madam Rolanda Hooch.

Responding to the thought of if HBO asked her to play the Hogwarts Quidditch referee in its upcoming TV series, Zoe was quick to say: "No!

"It's a new story. It's a new thing. You can start again."

Asked if she enjoyed her experience of being in the first of eight flicks that are beloved by millions around the world, she said: "Yeah because all my friends were in it.

"I loved it."

'Bergerac' is available on U and UandDRAMA from February 27.