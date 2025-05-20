Hulu has released another series of our new favourite hit reality show about the lives of the women from the popular MomTok TikTok group.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 was full of celebrity relations being called into question, awkward lap dances and the return of last season’s villain.

The biggest bombshell, however, came from one of the show’s seemingly strongest couples, Demi and Bret Engemann.

Claiming to have only spent 5 days apart in their whole marriage, the image of a ‘perfect’ couple was questioned when a rumour was spread about Bret being unfaithful.

It got us thinking - how much do we actually know about our favourite online couples? Our opinion columnist, Vanely Barumire, gives her take on the situation and the rising trend of TikTok couples in 2025.

In a subtle attempt to combat the rise of trends of ‘Trad’ wives and alpha males, couples have opened up their relationships, pressed record and started showcasing what a ‘healthy’ relationship looks like.

And we are grateful, truly, but what happens when relatability changes into something toxic, when cute content becomes cringeworthy, and the love turns sour? And when this happens and the relationship deteriorates, why should the world bear witness to it?

My main issue with online couples is not the content, because there are cute couples that I follow and that I am obsessed with; my problem is the oversharing.

There is a certain lack of respect for privacy that makes TikTok couples unbearable.

Nothing irritates me more than ‘relatable’ posts from couples that always start the same way.

One of the partners, usually the girlfriend, picks up the camera, saying, “Oh my god, guys” (in my head, she's always American), “you wouldn’t believe what he just said”, and then proceeds to recall a conversation they just had.

Some are funny, but most, almost all of them, I just think, why share that?

Sometimes it’s an intimate conversation that makes me feel uncomfortable and even creepy for being a part of, and other times they recall a ‘perfect’ moment that feels lacklustre being explained to the audience.

Even these so-called perfect moments feel awkward to me, especially when you think about the fact that behind the camera, there is a bright white light, different cameras on a tripod and maybe even an assistant to make sure everything is working. And the romance is gone.

When the inevitable breakup does happen, a whole new storm of drama comes with it.

Breakup statements that read like they were written by ChatGPT; TikTok series explaining the breakup and back-and-forth between each other, reveal a toxic relationship.

Online couples are seemingly inescapable.

The idea of a relatable online relationship has been warped into something else and now masquerades as settling for bad relationships, breaking boundaries and oversharing for a digital audience.

If you’re like me and sometimes find yourself in the rabbit hole of couples pranks, couples vacations and #couplegoals, here is what works for me: look away. Turn off the phone, go outside or watch a compilation of old Vine videos.