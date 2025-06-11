Ncuti Gatwa’s run as the Time Lord lasted only two seasons, making it the shortest tenure in the show’s history.

Best Time Travel shows

As the first Black man to play the titular character, Gatwa gave the show the possibility to explore a more culturally accurate depiction of historical eras.

To hide Gatwa’s short tenure, the showrunner attempted a Hail Mary throw by announcing the return of a show favourite, Billie Piper.

With the 15th season of Doctor Who under wraps, here are other shows to help fill the void that the Time Lord left with his quick exit.

Sarah Jane Adventures

Directly from the Doctor Who verse, this BBC show follows the adventures of an investigative journalist living in London, Sarah Jane Smith.

One of the Doctor’s famous companions, Sarah Jane, pairs up with three ambitious teens in her neighbourhood to solve mysteries across time and space.

Despite being produced for a younger audience and originally shown on CBBC, Sarah Jane's Adventures is a timeless show and a great way to get more of the Doctor Who verse as we wait for the latest incarnation.

Life on Mars

Creepy dolls on TV, 1970s Manchester and a cop determined to return to 2007 - that is the best way to describe Life on Mars.

With a rotten tomatoes score of 100%, this British mystery cop procedural is a perfect watch for any sci-fi enthusiasts.

Spawning an equally entertaining spin-off starring Keeley Hawes, Life on Mars can definitely fill the space (and viewing time) left by the Time Lord.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: The Adventure Continues: Billie Piper Returns to the Doctor Who verse

Once Upon A Time

Imagine Prince Charming, Snow White and the Evil Queen as neighbours, then add an overzealous 10-year-old looking to solve the mystery of the small town, and there you have it, one of ABC’s greatest shows.

Different from other explorations of fairytales, this fanatsy drama will have you redefining the meaning of ‘heroes’ and ‘villains’ throughout.

With the second season having a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100%, this show’s unique concept is perfect for fans of the bizarre universe of the Time Lord.

Timeless

In this short-lived NBC show, a history professor, her military bodyguard and an engineer travel through time to capture a fugitive on a rampage to change history.

Add a forbidden romance, period-accurate costumes and fun storylines, and you have a binge-worthy show on your hands.

The only sad thing is that the show was cancelled after two seasons.

However, for the 7 million people who watched the pilot when it first aired, the series quickly became a timeless cult classic.

by Vanely Barumire for www.femalefirst.co.uk

find me on and follow me on