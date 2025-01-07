Adam and Eve may have existed.

Evidence suggests that Adam and Eve could have existed

The belief from the Bible's Book of Genesis is that the couple were the first people to walk the earth after being made from dust and new evidence gives credence to the idea.

They lived in the Garden of Eden, which archaeologists think is now known as Mesopotamia - now eastern Syria, northwestern Turkey and the majority of Iraq.

A team at Italy's University of Sassari believes Adam may have lived 200,000 years ago - which is thought to be similar to Eve's age.

Researchers also believe humans may have come from one set of ancestors.

Professor Eric Cline, an expert at The George Washington University, said: "This makes some sense from a textual point of view.

"Not only does the biblical account say that the garden lay 'in the east', meaning to the east of Israel, but it also mentions the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers in connection with the Garden of Eden."