Aggression is contagious.

Angry behaviour can be contagious in men

Experts have found that people who frequently witness combative behaviour are likely to partake in violence themselves - but only if they are men and know who is causing the trouble.

Scientists carried out an experiment in which male mice watched their 'friends' attack intruders and recorded activity from neurons in the part of the rodent's brains that is thought to lead to aggression.

However, these neurons were only active in male mice who noticed other creatures they were familiar with acting aggressively.

Dr. Jacob Nordman, from Southern Illinois University in the US, said: "We previously found that these neurons are involved in an 'aggression priming' effect, meaning that being a perpetrator of an attack increases the likelihood of attacking again.

"For example, imagine getting in an argument with a co-worker or family member.

"Afterwards, your agitation and frustration make you more likely to have another outburst."