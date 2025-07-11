Airports could help aliens locate Earth.

Scientists have revealed that the radar systems at locations such as Heathrow and Gatwick Airport in the UK and military bases would shine out like beacons for extraterrestrial beings watching our planet.

Research presented at the Royal Astronomical Society's National Astronomy Meeting simulated how Earth would look to an alien civilisation if the little green men had high-tech radio telescopes as humans do.

It revealed that another species would not need to be technologically advanced or close to spot the signals coming from airports.

Professor Michael Garrett, an astrophysicist from the University of Manchester, told MailOnline: "I don't think they need to be more than a few hundred years more advanced than we are.

"So they don't need to be something like a 'Star Trek civilisation' way more advanced than us, just to detect our signals."