"Alarming levels" of plastics are inside human brains.

There are microplastics and nanoplastics in the brain

Scientists have said a spoonful of microplastics and nanoplastics have been found in human brain tissue, and it has been linked to dementia, which is a degenerative condition - which causes a decline in thinking, memory, and reasoning skills.

Doctor Brandon Luu, from the University of Toronto, said this is caused by people being exposed to bottled water.

As a result, he recommends people drink tap water.

He is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "Bottled water can expose people to nearly as many microplastic particles annually as ingested and inhaled sources combined.

"Switching to tap water could reduce this exposure by almost 90 per cent."