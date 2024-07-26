Alien avatars and robots will play a key role in the sex lives of future humans.

A new study has suggested that people will become increasingly reliant on technology for excitement between the sheets over the next 50 years.

A spokesperson for the sex toy brand Lelo, which conducted the research, said: "Realistic elves and aliens will replace firemen and nurses.

"As the tech evolves and becomes more accessible, it seems inevitable that more people will have sexual experiences with robots."

The researchers have also predicted that humans are likely to embrace more lovers - with less commitment - in the coming decades.

The company said: "Sex is good for us and the more we come to understand that the more 'friends with benefits' might be a much more normal arrangement.

"We'll have more partners but not when we used to: teenagers might be abstaining but we'll be more promiscuous in our 30s and beyond.

"We're more likely to have more partners later in life as we grow in confidence and personal development."