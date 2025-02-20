It is "only a matter of time" before alien life forms - if it hasn't already.

Scientists believe alien life will inevitably form

Astronomers have long believed that 'hard steps' must be met in the 10 billion-year lifespan of a star for life to be established but a new study suggests that intelligent species such as humans are the result of a predictable geological process.

Dan Mills, a researcher at the University of Munich and co-author of the study, said: "We're arguing that intelligent life may not require a series of lucky breaks to exist.

"Humans didn't evolve 'early' or 'late' in Earth's history but 'on time', when the conditions were in place. Perhaps it's only a matter of time, and maybe other planets are able to achieve these conditions more rapidly than Earth did, while other planets might take even longer."