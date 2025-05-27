The creepy "alien" mummies dug up in Peru could have been killed, according to top boffins who now say the strange-looking remains are the real deal.

The bodies, with three fingers and stretched-out skulls, were first found in Peru’s Nazca desert in 2017 and made headlines worldwide when they were paraded before Mexico’s Congress two years ago.

At the time, wild claims were made that they were not from Earth’s evolutionary line and early DNA tests only fuelled the frenzy, showing the mummies were part-human and part "unknown species". The revelations sparked Mexico’s first-ever UFO hearing in government.

But last year, forensic experts poured cold water on it all, saying the remains were nothing more than Frankenstein-style fakes made from animal bones, paper and glue.

Now, scientists say they’ve found proof the bodies were real, lived over 1,200 years ago and may have died horrifically.

Dr. José Zalce, a former director of the Mexican Navy Medical Department, is leading the study of the mummies. He has analysed 21 of them and insists they were once living, breathing creatures.

He said: "These are yet more pieces of clear and irrefutable evidence that these bodies are 100 per cent genuine, real, and organic having once been alive."

His team found evidence of fingerprints, worn bones, muscle structure and intact organs like livers and intestines.

Three of the bodies - two females named Maria and Montserrat, and a male dubbed Antonio - showed signs of brutal injuries that suggest foul play.

Dr. David Ruiz Vela, former president of Peru’s Medical Association, examined Antonio and what he found was grim.

He claims: "He has a stab that broke his ribs on the left side of his chest. Penetrating the chest, abdomen, liver and completely perforating him inside."

And the other two could have met similar fates.

Despite the growing evidence that the bodies are real and ancient, scientists still don’t know exactly what they were or where they came from.