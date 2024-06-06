The truth about aliens could be revealed later this year.

The US government has been ordered to share extraterrestrial secrets by October 18 which could reveal information about incidents such as the Roswell "crash" in New Mexico in 1947.

Lawyer Daniel Sheehan has been pushing for the Pentagon to release alien files and claims that a bill that was passed into law last December that set a deadline for the revelations.

Sheehan, who is representing alleged UFO whistleblowers, said: "All six of our United States military services, all 18 of our United States intelligence agencies, all 32 of our United States defence department agencies are all ordered to gather together every single piece of information they have acquired pertaining to the UFO phenomenon."

He has suggested that officials in the US are "setting up a controlled disclosure programme" to roll out the information globally.