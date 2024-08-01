The ancient Egyptians used a 'hydraulic lift' to build the pyramids.

A new study suggests that the oldest pyramid in Egypt, the Pyramid of Djoser, was put together 4,700 years ago using the device in a discovery that could shed new light on how the great structures were erected.

A team of experts led by Xavier Landreau, president of the Paleotechnic archaeological research institute in Paris,said: "Ancient Egyptians are famous for their pioneering and mastery of hydraulics through canals for irrigation purposes and barges to transport huge stones.

"This work opens a new line of research - the use of hydraulic force to erect the massive structures built by Pharaohs."

The team studied historical records and satellite photographs of the area which they say supports the argument.

They explained: "We identified that the step pyramid's internal architecture is consistent with a hydraulic elevation mechanism never reported before."