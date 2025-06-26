A deadly fungus once blamed for the legendary “mummy’s curse” in King Tut’s tomb could have secret cancer-fighting powers, researchers have claimed.

King Tutankhamun's sarcophagus

The notorious Aspergillus flavus - responsible for lung infections in tomb explorers, such as those excavating the final resting place of King Tutankhamen's - may be the unlikely saviour in the fight against leukemia.

University of Pennsylvania scientists have isolated a new class of molecules—asperigimycins—from the fungus.

Two of these compounds, even unmodified, killed leukemia cells in the lab. A third, enhanced with a fatty lipid chain, matched the power of FDA-approved drugs like cytarabine.

These molecules block microtubules - the cell’s division machinery - bringing rogue cancer cells to a halt.

The findings were published in a new study in Nature Chemical Biology on Monday (23.06.25).

Sherry Gao - associate professor in chemical and biomolecular engineering and bioengineering at Penn, a senior author on the study - said: "Fungi gave us penicillin. These results show that many more medicines derived from natural products remain to be found.”

“Cancer cells divide uncontrollably. These compounds block the formation of microtubules, which are essential for cell division.”

Scientists from UPenn led a multi-university collaboration in the study along with researchers from Rice, Baylor, Washington University and others.