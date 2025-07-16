Animals respond to sounds made by plants.

Plants make noises that are heard by animals

In landmark research, experts at Tel Aviv University discovered that female moths avoided laying eggs on tomato plants if they made noises associated with distress, indicating that they could be unhealthy.

The sounds are out of the range of human hearing but can be picked up insects, bats and some mammals.

Professor Yossi Yovel, of Tel Aviv University, said: "This is the first demonstration ever of an animal responding to sounds produced by a plant.

"This is speculation at this stage, but it could be that all sorts of animals will make decisions based on the sounds they hear from plants, such as whether to pollinate or hide inside them or eat the plant."

The scientists will now investigate the sounds different plants make and whether other species respond to them.

Professor Yovel said: "You can think that there could be many complicated interactions, and this is the first step."