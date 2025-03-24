A new pill could make dogs live longer.

A new pill could extend the life of a dog

The anti-ageing meat-flavoured tablet could extend the lifespans of pooches by at least a year and could be available on the market as soon as 2026.

The pill is said to work on canines of all sizes and will make older dogs appear healthier and more energised.

The drug - which has been engineered by the San Francisco startup Loyal - produces the same benefits as fasting without actually having to eat less.

Loyal's founder Celine Halioua thinks that the pill's impact on dogs' quality of life will be "striking" to owners but acknowledges that this benefit can be challenging to assess.

She told The Times newspaper: "I think the quality of life improvement will actually be even more striking to dog owners, but it's harder to quantify versus mortality, which is, unfortunately, quite simple."

Halioua hopes to translate her work to humans in the future but is happy to explore the world of pooch longevity for now.