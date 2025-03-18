Eating apples and onions could help reduce the chances of getting hay fever.

Some fruits and vegetables could help relieve symptoms of hay fever

The fruit and vegetable contain an antioxidant called quercetin - which provides "anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic properties".

It also causes the release of histamine - which helps the body get rid of allergens.

Eating fatty fish, such as salmon, can also help alleviate symptoms due to it containing omega-3 fatty acids.

However, Rhysa Phommachanh, a health specialist at Landys Chemist, has stressed that there is still no cure for hay fever.

She said: "Foods rich in quercetin, such as apples, onions, and broccoli, have anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic properties.

"There is no 'cure' for hay fever, but there are a range of treatments available that can lessen the severity of symptoms."