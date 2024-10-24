An 'Indiana Jones' underwater temple has been discovered by archaeologists.

The ruins of the temple have been found off the coast of Pozzuoli (formerly Puteoli) in Italy and it marks the first known temple built by the Nabateans – an ancient Arabian civilisation that features in the 1989 film 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade'.

The civilisation was also responsible for the construction of Al Khazneh – an elaborate rock-cut tomb in Jordan – where the Steven Spielberg flick was filmed.

The discovery was made in 2023 during an underwater archaeological documentation of the port of Puteoli, but the team spent the last year further excavating the temple.

A study published in the journal Antiquity said: "The existence of a Nabataean sanctuary within the port area confirms that there was a community from that region participating in the commercial activities of Puteoli.

"The edification of the sanctuary was possible when the Nabataeans enjoyed the freedom and opportunities offered by the friendship with Rome and the independence of their motherland."