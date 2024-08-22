A US Army veteran has become the most tattooed woman on the planet.

Esperance Fuerzina is the world's most tattooed woman (c) Instagram

Esperance Fuerzina has been recognised by the Guinness World Records after inking 99.98 per cent of her body over the past 15 years.

The 36-year-old, who hails from Connecticut, has also achieved the record for the most body modifications for a woman - with 89 including a "tongue split", five facial implants and piercings on her ears, nipples and gums.

Fuerzina got her first tattoo on her hip when she was 21 and now has inkings on her eyelids, eyeballs and tongue.

She says that the body art helps her remember experiences from her life and revealed that she is planning to get even more tattoos.

On being declared as a record breaker, she said: "To be the most tattooed woman and to have the most body modifications feels a little crazy. Of course I am not done."