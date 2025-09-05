Artificial sweeteners to cut calories could boost brain ageing, a new study has warned.

A pot of yoghurt

Researchers in Brazil tracked more than 12,000 adults for eight years and found that six common sweeteners – aspartame, saccharin, acesulfame potassium, erythritol, xylitol and sorbitol – were all linked to faster memory loss and declines in thinking skills.

Those who consumed the most saw their brains age about 1.6 years faster than those who had the least.

But the heavy-use group only averaged around 190 to 200 mg per day – the equivalent of a single can of Diet Coke.

Scientists suspect the substances may break down into toxic compounds that damage brain cells or increase inflammation in the brain.

Erythritol has also been tied to reduced blood flow and stroke risk.

The effect was strongest in middle-aged adults, particularly those with diabetes, but was not seen in people over 60.

Tagatose, a natural sweetener found in fruit and dairy, was the only one tested that showed no link to brain decline.

Dr Thomas Monroe Holland, of Rush University in Chicago, said: "What we eat in midlife could affect your brain health for years to come."