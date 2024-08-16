Arts and crafts are just as good at improving mental health as having a job.

Scientists have found that completing creative activities enhances a person's sense that living is worthwhile as well as their overall happiness and satisfaction.

Experts analysed a sample of over 7,000 participants in the annual Taking Part survey conducted by the UK Government's Department for Culture, Media and Sport and those who had taken part in arts and crafts activities over the past year reported higher levels of happiness and satisfaction.

Dr. Helen Keyes, lead author of the study at Anglia Ruskin University, said: "Crafting and other artistic activities showed a meaningful effect in predicting people's sense that their life is worthwhile.

"Indeed, the impact of crafting was bigger than the impact of being in employment.

"Not only does crafting give us a sense of achievement, it is also a meaningful route to self-expression. This is not always the case with employment."