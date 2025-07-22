A baby raccoon was rescued from the "engine compartment" of a semi-truck.

Baby raccoon in the engine compartment of a semi-truck /Credit: Instagram

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office in Colorado said in an Instagram post on Monday (21.07.25) that the critter slept in the section of the vehicle.

After "not being happy" with being woken up by Animal Services Officer Wylde, it clutched onto the catch pole and was pulled out to safety - unharmed.

The baby raccoon has returned to its natural habitat, following the incident on July 15.

Captioning a photo of the creature holding on to the catch pole from inside the engine compartment of the semi-truck, as well as outside on the grass, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office wrote: "On July 15 at 10:30 am, Animal Services Officer Wylde rescued this little critter, who was stuck in the engine compartment of a semi-truck.

"The baby raccoon was sleeping (these guys are nocturnal) and wasn't exactly happy about being woken up, but it eventually grabbed onto the catch pole and was pulled out safely and unharmed. We're happy to report the raccoon was returned to its natural habitat."