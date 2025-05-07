The age at which babies take their first steps is determined by genetics.

Babies learn to walk at different ages

In a new study, scientists analysed the genetic information of over 70,000 babies and identified 11 genetic markers that influence when youngsters start to walk.

The team from the universities of Surrey and Essex concluded that genetics makes up about a quarter of the difference in when children take their first steps.

Professor Angelica Ronald, senior researcher on the study at the University of Surrey, explained that "most babies take their first step sometime between the ages of eight months and 24 months, so it is a wide window in which this exciting milestone happens".

She said: "It is a big moment for both parents and baby; it symbolises a new phase in a child's life.

"We hope these new genetic findings can advance fundamental understanding about the causes of walking and be used to better support children with motor disorders and learning disabilities.

"While parents should still see their GP if they are concerned, a slightly later start is not always a sign of problems.

"There is a lot of variety in which children take their first step on their own."