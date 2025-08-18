Badgers have been blamed for damaging a pavilion beyond repair.

Badger

Built in 1938, the Sons of Rest pavilion in Brinton Park, Kidderminster, England, is being demolished.

The burrowing creatures living in the park have successfully been rehomed in a new artificial sett within the 32-acre public park.

Now, work is beginning to replace the Sons of Rest pavilion with a new community space

It will boast a cafe and an outdoor terrace.

Brinton Park will also receive a makeover as part of the near £3 million improvement programme.

This includes a refurbishment of the existing toilet block and improvements to the footpaths.

Wyre Forest District Council, which owns the park, has commissioned contractor McPhillips (Wellington) Ltd to deliver the project.

A big chunk of the cash - £2.4 million - is being funded through The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Councillor Tracey Onslow, Wyre Forest District Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure, arts and community safety, said: "Over the next 12 months, the park will see significant visual and practical improvements.

"The Sons of Rest project is now in progress, as is the digging out of the new ornamental pool, which will be located where the original paddling pool was.

"Further work in the extensive improvement programme includes refurbishment of the existing toilet block, improvements to the footpaths and a new planting and landscaping scheme to add colour and refresh the flora and fauna of the park.”