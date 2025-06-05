Multiple Banksy artwork pieces may fetch over £1 million in total at auction.

Three Banksy artwork pieces are going under the hammer

John Brandler, who owns the Brandler Galleries in Brentwood, Essex, East of England, will be parting ways with three of the anonymous street artist's designs when they go under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers, in Etwall, Derbyshire, East Midlands of England, on June 13.

One of Banksy's earliest designs, DJ on a Cloud from 1999 - which was going to be scrapped after it had been thrown out of a shop in Bath, Somerset, South West England - is expected to go for between £350,000 and £450,000.

The second art piece up for grabs is 2003's Family Target, which depicts a family of three walking hand-in-hand, with a red crosshair covering the child's head.

It is thought this will be sold for between £350,000 and £450,000.

The final artwork on offer is 2003's Two Rats with a Saw, which was saved from being destroyed after someone recovered and preserved it.

This piece is projected to fetch between £145,000 and £165,000.

John, who has 13 Banksy art pieces in Brandler Galleries, is quoted by echo-news.co.uk as saying: "Banksy is the only artist I know of whose single painting inspired a stage production.

“It shows the cultural weight his work carries - and these three pieces are no exception.

"They very nearly disappeared forever. Instead, they’re now part of modern art history.”

Charles Hanson, the owner of Hansons Auctioneers, added: "These are more than artworks - they are survivors, cultural landmarks, and provocations all rolled into one.

"We’re proud to be offering them to a global audience.

"Banksy’s work continues to hold a mirror up to society in a way that’s both playful and powerful - and collectors have responded to that message in extraordinary ways.”