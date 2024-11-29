A hotel on Barry Island has changed its name to 'What's Occur-Inn' - to celebrate the last-ever 'Gavin and Stacey' episode.

The Premier Inn branch on the Welsh island where the hit show was set and filmed, has been renamed in honour of the programme’s iconic catchphrase, made famous by Ruth Jones’ character Nessa, as fans gear up for the sitcom's finale on Christmas Day (25.12.24).

The ‘What’s Occur-inn’ was opened by Knock-Off Nessa, who was also seen working in the hotel.

She said: "As a Barry local myself, it’s been great to be involved in this opening.

"Ever since the final episode was announced, the town has come alive with the Gavin and Stacey buzz.

"It has been very exciting, especially when the filming started in September, so this is the cherry on top of a LUSH year."

A spokesperson for Premier Inn added: "The last ever episode of 'Gavin and Stacey' is a hotly-anticipated national event and as the UK’s biggest hotel company here to help people rest easy this Christmas, we hope our tribute to this beloved sitcom will make people smile.

"People visit our Barry Island hotel from as far and wide as China and even Hawaii, swapping Sunset Beach for Barry Beach to get a taste of what the Island is really like.

"With bookings at the hotel seeing an increase with guests flocking to the area to get a glimpse of the stars, so we thought this name change was very apt

"Christmas is a time when people are often travelling great distances to stay with friends and family – don’t compromise on quality sleep by risking a cramped spare room or sofa – and definitely don’t even dream about a camping trip – why not book with us.

"Whether you’re visiting Billericay, Barry or anywhere in between there’s somewhere perfect for you."